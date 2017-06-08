How Food Founded a Friendship - Dinner Exchange
How cooking sparked a bromance between two strangers who live in different countries. Watch Alex French Guy Cooking and Rafael exchange their favorite recipes, stories, and witness the power of good food and the internet!
KCEN 4:44 PM. CDT June 08, 2017
