'Dynasty' Star Catherine Oxenberg Says She's Fighting To Save Her Daughter From A Group That Allegedly Brainwashed Her
Catherine Oxenberg, the star of the show Dynasty says she's fighting to save her oldest daughter from a group that she alleges brainwashed her. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
KCEN 2:03 PM. CDT October 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
7-Eleven Robbery suspect
-
Former employees sue Church's Chicken for $150M
-
Man turns self in for Harker Heights murder
-
Fort Hood Soldiers in Battle with ISIS
-
Judge speaks out about hearing to remove her
-
Self-described "Bonnie and Clyde" couple jailed after Dallas murder
-
Teen accused of beheading mom appears in court
-
Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler
-
SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam'
-
Man dies after violent attack in Killeen
More Stories
-
SWAT team storms Killeen home, arrest 18 year-old…Oct 25, 2017, 7:52 a.m.
-
Amazon delivery drivers will soon be leaving…Oct 25, 2017, 11:30 a.m.
-
Duo steals tires from Walmart, uses emergency exit…Oct 25, 2017, 2:13 p.m.