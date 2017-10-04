America Makes Up Nearly Half Of The World's Civilian Firearms Owners
After the recent Las Vegas shooting that took the lives of at least 59 people, the topic of gun control and what needs to be done about it continues to come up. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
KCEN 7:40 AM. CDT October 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
7-Eleven Robbery suspect
-
Former employees sue Church's Chicken for $150M
-
Man turns self in for Harker Heights murder
-
Fort Hood Soldiers in Battle with ISIS
-
Judge speaks out about hearing to remove her
-
Self-described "Bonnie and Clyde" couple jailed after Dallas murder
-
Teen accused of beheading mom appears in court
-
Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler
-
SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam'
-
Man dies after violent attack in Killeen
More Stories
-
Las Vegas shooting: Stephen Paddock's girlfriend,…Oct. 4, 2017, 3:48 a.m.
-
Tennessee man pulled over for speeding had assault…Oct. 4, 2017, 6:45 a.m.
-
National Taco Day: Where to get free and discounted…Oct. 4, 2017, 5:36 a.m.