Aspiring Pastor's Wife Suffered 123 Knife Wounds After He Claims He Found Her Dead on the Floor
A North Carolina newlywed had over 123 knife wounds on her after her husband Said in a 9-1-1 call that he thought he had killed her. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
KCEN 7:01 AM. CDT October 18, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
7-Eleven Robbery suspect
-
Former employees sue Church's Chicken for $150M
-
Man turns self in for Harker Heights murder
-
Fort Hood Soldiers in Battle with ISIS
-
Judge speaks out about hearing to remove her
-
Self-described "Bonnie and Clyde" couple jailed after Dallas murder
-
Teen accused of beheading mom appears in court
-
Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler
-
SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam'
-
Man dies after violent attack in Killeen
More Stories
-
Mother, five children die in overnight apartment…Oct 18, 2017, 4:26 a.m.
-
Olympic gold medalist McKayla Maroney says she was…Oct 18, 2017, 6:39 a.m.
-
5 issues to know before Attorney General Jeff…Oct 18, 2017, 5:29 a.m.