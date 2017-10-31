Ex-Obama Speechwriter Dresses Up as Handcuffed Jared Kushner for Halloween
They say imitation is the best form of flattery. But, we're guessing this Jared Kushner costume worn by an Obama speechwriter was not meant to be an ode to Kushner but rather a mock. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
KCEN 9:41 AM. CDT October 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
7-Eleven Robbery suspect
-
Former employees sue Church's Chicken for $150M
-
Man turns self in for Harker Heights murder
-
Fort Hood Soldiers in Battle with ISIS
-
Judge speaks out about hearing to remove her
-
Self-described "Bonnie and Clyde" couple jailed after Dallas murder
-
Teen accused of beheading mom appears in court
-
Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler
-
SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam'
-
Man dies after violent attack in Killeen
More Stories
-
Here are Halloween events happening in Central Texas…Oct 30, 2017, 12:25 p.m.
-
Halloween 2017 freebies: Where to get Tuesday deals…Oct 31, 2017, 5:42 a.m.
-
One of the best places to get your fill of scares…Oct 31, 2017, 8:36 a.m.