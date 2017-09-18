Family of Former National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn, Sets Up Legal Defense Fund
After suffering the 'enormous expense of attorneys' fees', the family of former national security advisor, Michael Flynn, have set up a legal defense fund for him. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
KCEN 11:02 AM. CDT September 18, 2017
