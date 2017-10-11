Former First Daughters Jenna and Barbara Bush Needed 'Comfort' Following the 2016 Election
Former first daughters Jenna and Barbara Bush will share intimate stories from their childhood in their upcoming book, 'Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life'. Aidan Kelly has the story.
KCEN 6:25 PM. CDT October 11, 2017
