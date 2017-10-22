Former President Jimmy Carter Is Willing To Travel To North Korea For President Trump
Former President of the United States, Jimmy Carter, said he is willing to go to North Korea on behalf of the Trump administration in order to dissipate rising tensions. Maria Mercedes Galuppo(@mariamgaluppo) has more.
KCEN 10:41 AM. CDT October 22, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
7-Eleven Robbery suspect
-
Former employees sue Church's Chicken for $150M
-
Man turns self in for Harker Heights murder
-
Fort Hood Soldiers in Battle with ISIS
-
Judge speaks out about hearing to remove her
-
Self-described "Bonnie and Clyde" couple jailed after Dallas murder
-
Teen accused of beheading mom appears in court
-
Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler
-
SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam'
-
Man dies after violent attack in Killeen
More Stories
-
Police: Body found during search for 3-year-old…Oct 22, 2017, 2:28 p.m.
-
Democratic lawmaker faces $3 million legal…Oct 22, 2017, 1:04 p.m.
-
One Nation Under God: One America Appeal concert…Oct 21, 2017, 10:10 p.m.