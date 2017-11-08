Harvey Weinstein Wife's Luxury Label Still Selling Despite Rape Allegations
Despite sexual allegations against her estranged husband, Harvey Weinstein, Georgina Chapman's Luxury evening wear and bridal label, Marchesa is still selling quite well. Veuer's Natasha Abellard has the story.
KCEN 2:15 PM. CST November 08, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
7-Eleven Robbery suspect
-
Former employees sue Church's Chicken for $150M
-
Man turns self in for Harker Heights murder
-
Fort Hood Soldiers in Battle with ISIS
-
Judge speaks out about hearing to remove her
-
Self-described "Bonnie and Clyde" couple jailed after Dallas murder
-
Teen accused of beheading mom appears in court
-
Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler
-
SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam'
-
Man dies after violent attack in Killeen
More Stories
-
I-35 crash in Lorena kills two people, as rain continuesNov. 8, 2017, 1:34 p.m.
-
Male victim shot dead in Temple, juvenile arrested by policeNov. 8, 2017, 10:12 a.m.
-
Names released of victims in Sutherland Springs…Nov. 8, 2017, 11:18 a.m.