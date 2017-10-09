Here Are Some Of The States And Cities Celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day Instead Of Columbus Day
Each year, millions of Americans celebrate Columbus Day on October 9th. But as the years go on, a lot of cities, states and universities are instead celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
KCEN 6:27 AM. CDT October 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
7-Eleven Robbery suspect
-
Former employees sue Church's Chicken for $150M
-
Man turns self in for Harker Heights murder
-
Fort Hood Soldiers in Battle with ISIS
-
Judge speaks out about hearing to remove her
-
Self-described "Bonnie and Clyde" couple jailed after Dallas murder
-
Teen accused of beheading mom appears in court
-
Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler
-
SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam'
-
Man dies after violent attack in Killeen
More Stories
-
Trump: Hard-line immigration policies are price of DACAOct. 9, 2017, 6:24 a.m.
-
J.J. Watt: 'I can't sugarcoat it, I am devastated.'Oct. 8, 2017, 8:32 p.m.
-
Report: Whitney Mercilus lost for season with torn…Oct. 9, 2017, 6:14 a.m.