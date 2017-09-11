Jeff Sessions Floats Idea of Giving Lie Detector Test to NSC Staff
In an attempt to weed out leakers, Attorney General Jeff Sessions is apparently considering giving the National Security Council staff a lie detector test. Veuer's Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
KCEN 1:30 PM. CDT September 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
7-Eleven Robbery suspect
-
Former employees sue Church's Chicken for $150M
-
Man turns self in for Harker Heights murder
-
Fort Hood Soldiers in Battle with ISIS
-
Judge speaks out about hearing to remove her
-
Self-described "Bonnie and Clyde" couple jailed after Dallas murder
-
Teen accused of beheading mom appears in court
-
Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler
-
SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam'
-
Man dies after violent attack in Killeen
More Stories
-
17 arrested in Waco prostitution stingSep 11, 2017, 12:23 p.m.
-
Marlin mayor gives update on water problemSep 11, 2017, 10:35 a.m.
-
Hurricane Irma live blog: Access to Pinellas County…Sep 10, 2017, 11:42 p.m.