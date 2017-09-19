Kellyanne Conway and Donald Trump Jr. Are Reportedly Giving Up Secret Service Protection
Both Kellyanne Conway and President Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., are apparently giving up his secret service protection. Veuer's Josh King (@abridgetoland) has the details.
KCEN 8:13 AM. CDT September 19, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
7-Eleven Robbery suspect
-
Former employees sue Church's Chicken for $150M
-
Man turns self in for Harker Heights murder
-
Fort Hood Soldiers in Battle with ISIS
-
Judge speaks out about hearing to remove her
-
Self-described "Bonnie and Clyde" couple jailed after Dallas murder
-
Teen accused of beheading mom appears in court
-
Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler
-
SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam'
-
Man dies after violent attack in Killeen
More Stories
-
27-year-old shot to death in Killeen, police seek suspectSep 19, 2017, 6:32 a.m.
-
Flames shoot 50-60 feet in the air in Killeen…Sep 19, 2017, 5:37 a.m.
-
Naval hospital removes employees after disturbing…Sep 18, 2017, 9:32 p.m.