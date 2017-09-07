Lindsey Graham Says He 'Smells a Rat' in Comey's Clinton Investigation
Will former FBI James Comey be testifying again in front of the U.S. Senate on Hillary Clinton's email case? One of the most powerful Republicans Senators wants to see that happen. Ryan Sartor (@ryansartor) has that story.
KCEN 6:02 PM. CDT September 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
7-Eleven Robbery suspect
-
Former employees sue Church's Chicken for $150M
-
Man turns self in for Harker Heights murder
-
Fort Hood Soldiers in Battle with ISIS
-
Judge speaks out about hearing to remove her
-
Self-described "Bonnie and Clyde" couple jailed after Dallas murder
-
Teen accused of beheading mom appears in court
-
Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler
-
SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam'
-
Man dies after violent attack in Killeen
More Stories
-
Rabid raccoon found in Copperas CoveSep. 7, 2017, 1:29 p.m.
-
Murder investigation launched after shooting victim diesSep. 6, 2017, 11:24 a.m.
-
143 million credit-reporting customers' data at risk…Sep. 7, 2017, 4:32 p.m.