President Trump Tells Sec. of State Rex Tillerson To Stop Wasting His Time Negotiating With North Korea
President Trump is going after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un again while telling his Secretary of State to stop wasting time negotiating with the rogue nation. Veuer's TC Newman has that story.
KCEN 1:11 PM. CDT October 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
7-Eleven Robbery suspect
-
Former employees sue Church's Chicken for $150M
-
Man turns self in for Harker Heights murder
-
Fort Hood Soldiers in Battle with ISIS
-
Judge speaks out about hearing to remove her
-
Self-described "Bonnie and Clyde" couple jailed after Dallas murder
-
Teen accused of beheading mom appears in court
-
Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler
-
SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam'
-
Man dies after violent attack in Killeen
More Stories
-
Community gathers to remember late Cove teenSep 30, 2017, 10:16 p.m.
-
Cowboys, Rams stand for anthem SundayOct. 1, 2017, 12:07 p.m.
-
8-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound in N. Liberty CountyOct. 1, 2017, 10:17 a.m.