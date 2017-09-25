Rep. Gohmert: John McCain Should Be Recalled During Cancer Treatment
Senator McCain could kill the repeal and replace healthcare effort again. Now a lawmakers says he should be recalled to recover from cancer. Veuer's Nathan Rousseau Smith (@FantasticMrNate) reports.
KCEN 1:11 PM. CDT September 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
7-Eleven Robbery suspect
-
Former employees sue Church's Chicken for $150M
-
Man turns self in for Harker Heights murder
-
Fort Hood Soldiers in Battle with ISIS
-
Judge speaks out about hearing to remove her
-
Self-described "Bonnie and Clyde" couple jailed after Dallas murder
-
Teen accused of beheading mom appears in court
-
Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler
-
SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam'
-
Man dies after violent attack in Killeen
More Stories
-
You can see baby Razak now at Cameron Park ZooSep 25, 2017, 12:30 p.m.
-
New Texas law keeps sex offenders out of college dormsSep 25, 2017, 6:19 a.m.
-
NFL spokesman: 'This is what real locker room talk is'Sep 25, 2017, 1:08 p.m.