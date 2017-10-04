Report: Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. Were Almost Indicted For Fraud
A report has come out about Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr saying before they had the eyes of the nation watching their every move, it seems they were almost indicted for real estate fraud. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
KCEN 9:42 AM. CDT October 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
7-Eleven Robbery suspect
-
Former employees sue Church's Chicken for $150M
-
Man turns self in for Harker Heights murder
-
Fort Hood Soldiers in Battle with ISIS
-
Judge speaks out about hearing to remove her
-
Self-described "Bonnie and Clyde" couple jailed after Dallas murder
-
Teen accused of beheading mom appears in court
-
Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler
-
SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam'
-
Man dies after violent attack in Killeen
More Stories
-
Las Vegas shooting: Stephen Paddock's girlfriend,…Oct. 4, 2017, 3:48 a.m.
-
National Taco Day: Where to get free and discounted…Oct. 4, 2017, 5:36 a.m.
-
Shots fired from vehicle in KilleenOct. 4, 2017, 7:48 a.m.