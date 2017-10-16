Report: Russian Trolls Trained by Watching 'House of Cards'

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
7-Eleven Robbery suspect
-
Former employees sue Church's Chicken for $150M
-
Man turns self in for Harker Heights murder
-
Fort Hood Soldiers in Battle with ISIS
-
Judge speaks out about hearing to remove her
-
Self-described "Bonnie and Clyde" couple jailed after Dallas murder
-
Teen accused of beheading mom appears in court
-
Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler
-
SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam'
-
Man dies after violent attack in Killeen
More Stories
-
Monday marks 26 years since Luby's massacre that…Oct 16, 2017, 10:43 a.m.
-
Search ongoing for missing worker after gas platform…Oct 15, 2017, 8:26 p.m.
-
Police: Woman stole credit card as store clerk had seizureOct 16, 2017, 10:04 a.m.