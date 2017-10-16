Richard Branson Says Barack Obama Used the Oval Office Red Button For This Request

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
7-Eleven Robbery suspect
-
Former employees sue Church's Chicken for $150M
-
Man turns self in for Harker Heights murder
-
Fort Hood Soldiers in Battle with ISIS
-
Judge speaks out about hearing to remove her
-
Self-described "Bonnie and Clyde" couple jailed after Dallas murder
-
Teen accused of beheading mom appears in court
-
Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler
-
SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam'
-
Man dies after violent attack in Killeen
More Stories
-
Families of drunk driving victims 'Walk Like MADD'Oct 16, 2017, 12:09 a.m.
-
Rockport woman killed in rollover crash in Falls CountyOct 15, 2017, 5:56 p.m.
-
Belton resident wakes up to armed burglar in his homeOct 15, 2017, 9:12 p.m.