The Flu Season Will Be Especially Bad This Year
According to the Chicago Tribune, University of Chicago researchers have developed a new way to predict the severity of the flu season 'significantly earlier' than in the past. Chandra Lanier (@veracity5) has the story.
KCEN 1:03 PM. CDT November 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
7-Eleven Robbery suspect
-
Former employees sue Church's Chicken for $150M
-
Man turns self in for Harker Heights murder
-
Fort Hood Soldiers in Battle with ISIS
-
Judge speaks out about hearing to remove her
-
Self-described "Bonnie and Clyde" couple jailed after Dallas murder
-
Teen accused of beheading mom appears in court
-
Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler
-
SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam'
-
Man dies after violent attack in Killeen
More Stories
-
Twin Peaks trial delayed until Monday over new audio…Nov. 1, 2017, 1:14 p.m.
-
NYPD officer Ryan Nash hailed as hero for shooting…Nov. 1, 2017, 10:36 a.m.
-
Man charged with shooting, blinding victim during drug dealNov. 1, 2017, 11:07 a.m.