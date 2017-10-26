This Country Now Has More Billionaires Than the U.S.
If you're looking to build wealth, you may consider moving to China, where, according to the Union Bank of Switzerland, one billionaire is created every three weeks. That puts Asia ahead of the United States for the first time.
KCEN 10:37 AM. CDT October 26, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
7-Eleven Robbery suspect
-
Former employees sue Church's Chicken for $150M
-
Man turns self in for Harker Heights murder
-
Fort Hood Soldiers in Battle with ISIS
-
Judge speaks out about hearing to remove her
-
Self-described "Bonnie and Clyde" couple jailed after Dallas murder
-
Teen accused of beheading mom appears in court
-
Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler
-
SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam'
-
Man dies after violent attack in Killeen
More Stories
-
10,000 PLANTS: Look inside the largest marijuana…Oct 26, 2017, 12:20 p.m.
-
Driver dies after big rig crashes into Fort Bend Co.…Oct 26, 2017, 9:37 a.m.
-
What to expect from the JFK assassination secret filesOct 26, 2017, 5:46 a.m.