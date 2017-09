PHOTO COURTESY: TxDOT (Photo: Custom)

BELL COUNTY - According to TxDOT, an 18-wheeler pinned a passenger vehicle against the concrete barrier on SB lane of I-35 at Spur 290 in Temple.

The accident occurred mile marker 303.

TxDOT estimated the clean up to last between one to two hours.

