Big rig falls from I-69 overpass in Sugar Land

Police say the trucker was trying to avoid an accident on I-69 when he jack-knifed, flipped off the overpass and landed on the frontage road at University. (Lauren Talarico) (Photo: Homer, Michelle)

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS - A big rig fell off a Southwest Freeway overpass in Sugar Land Thursday and landed on a car below. Amazingly, the woman in the car survived.

Police say the trucker was trying to avoid an accident when he jack-knifed, flipped off the overpass and landed on the frontage road at University.

The truck was carrying an empty load. Otherwise, the car he landed on would have been crushed, according to an officer at the scene.

The truck was reportedly hit by another vehicle when it flew off the I-69 overpass and landed on a car on the University frontage road in Sugar Land. (John Georges) (Photo: Homer, Michelle)

The woman inside was able to crawl out. She and the truck driver were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Another nearby car was damaged by debris but no one inside was hurt.

Several main southbound lanes were blocked after the 1:15 p.m. accident.

Major accident US 59 SB feeder road @ University Blvd. Traffic at the intersection is being diverted with significant delays. The main lanes of US 59 near University Blvd are open but slow due to the accident as well. — City of Sugar Land (@SugarLandtxgov) January 11, 2018

© 2018 KHOU-TV