Central Texas dodges some wintry conditions, but roads get icy in Hill Co.

CENTRAL TEXAS -- Waco, Temple and Killeen appeared to dodge any significant winter weather early Tuesday morning, but isolated ice and snow conditions were reported slightly north in Hill County.
Icy driving conditions were reported, especially around the Whitney area, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Click here for a map of weather conditions across the entire state of Texas.
