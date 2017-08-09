Crash involving horse closes Spring Valley Road

MOODY - Update: Spring Valley Road was re-opened around 6:45 a.m.

Spring Valley Road in Moody was closed Wednesday morning after a crash involving two horses.

It happened around 5 a.m. at 12000 Spring Valley Road.

The Department of Public Safety said the accident involved two trucks, a motorcycle, and that both horses were killed.

The motorcyclist was taken to Baylor, Scott and White Hillcrest with minor injuries.

Northbound traffic on Spring Valley was diverted to Joy Lynn Road. Southbound traffic was diverted to Horne Hill Road.





© 2017 KCEN-TV