Crash on highway 190 slows traffic in Copperas Cove

Drivers were urged to avoid the Highway 190 bypass near Clements/Parsons Elementary School in Copperas Cove Wednesday night.

A DPS official confirmed there had been a crash but could not offer any immediate details about the nature of the collision.

Traffic maps showed a major slowdown on the westbound side of the highway, with additional -- slightly less significant -- slowdowns on the eastbound side.

