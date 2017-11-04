DPS officer hospitalized after being struck by pickup on I-35

Courtesy: KCEN viewer (Photo: KCEN)

TEMPLE - A DPS trooper was transported to Baylor Scott and White in serious condition Saturday afternoon after being struck by a white pickup truck on southbound Interstate 35, according to Temple PD Spokesperson Shawana Neely.

DPS told Channel 6 it would not release the exact details of the trooper's condition until a supervisor traveling from San Antonio arrived at the scene.

The trooper was conducting a traffic stop on the highway just north of the DPS Office when he was struck by the white pickup, Neely said.

Neely said there were several vehicles involved in this incident and it is unknown at this time how many are injured.

TxDOT confirmed with Channel 6 News Saturday afternoon the crash involved three vehicles on the southbound side of I-35 near Midway Drive. A blue Mazda was involved in the crash and the driver of that vehicle was also taken to Baylor Scott and White in unknown condition, according to the Temple Fire Department.

One car caught fire, according to TxDOT's Jodi Wheatley.

Temple Police is investigating the crash.

TxDOT estimated it would take four hours to clear the scene. One lane of the southbound access road was open with emergency vehicles blocking the other lane.

Here are some photos sent to Channel 6 by a viewer:

Another viewer sent us this video of the crash:

TxDOT provided the following alternate route for southbound drivers:

1. Exit 304 to Loop 363

2. Turn right and drive 4.0 miles to SH 36

3. Turn right and drive 3.75 miles to SH 317

4. Turn left and drive 5.75 miles to FM 439

5. Turn right and drive 0.75 miles to Loop 121

6. Turn left and drive 5 miles to I-35

7. Turn right and drive to on-ramp.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

