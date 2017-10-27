Four vehicle crash on I-35 southbound in Temple backed up traffic

(Photo: MaxPixel's contributors, Copyright by MaxPixel)

Update: TxDOT reports the scene has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal flow around 7 p.m. Friday.

Original story:

A four-vehicle crash just south of Midway Drive in Temple significantly backed up I-35 southbound late Friday afternoon.

Emergency responders were called to the scene, according to TxDOT, which said it could take one to two hours to clear. In the meantime, drivers were urged to seek alternate routes.

A Temple Fire and Rescue spokesperson did not have any immediate details about the crash.

