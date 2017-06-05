SPEEGLEVILLE - Around 2:30 p.m., two vehicles collided on State Highway 6 at Baylor Camp Road.

A 2006 Ford SUV heading southbound swerved to the right to avoid hitting a vehicle turning east onto Baylor Camp. The SUV lost control and hit a northbound 2015 Outlander SUV head-on.

The driver of the Outlander, a 21-year-old male, and a 48-year-old female passenger were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest with non-life threatening injuries.

All occupants of the Ford SUV were also taken to Baylor Scott & White -- Hillcrest. The driver of the Ford SUV, 30-year-old female, is in stable condition. Passengers in the Ford SUV, two children ages 5 years and 5 months, are under observation.

The crash is still under investigation by Texas Department of Public Safety. First responders from Speegleville FD assisted in removing all occupants from crashed vehicles.

DPS continues to promote proper usage of child safety seats and seatbelts.

