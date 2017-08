(Photo: MaxPixel's contributors, Copyright by MaxPixel)

All southbound lanes of I-35 will be closed from W. Nugent Avenue to Loop 363 in Temple Thursday night.

The lanes will be closed to allow for bridge work, according to TxDOT Spokesperson Jodi Wheatley.

The work is expected to begin at 7 p.m. and continue until 7 a.m. Friday.

