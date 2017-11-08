I-35 crash in Lorena kills two people, as rain continues

Two people were killed in a single vehicle crash on southbound I-35 in Lorena late Wednesday morning, according to TxDOT.

Initial information from police suggested the vehicle hydroplaned and hit a sign post, according to TxDOT Spokesperson Jodi Wheatley.

Authorities also responded to an unrelated crash Wednesday afternoon involving two 18-wheelers and three vehicles in Bruceville-Eddy, which shut down I-35 northbound along that part of the Interstate, Wheatley said. The conditions of the individuals involved in that collision were not immediately clear.

Wheatley urged drivers to slow down while the rain persisted.

For the latest traffic information, click here.

© 2017 KCEN-TV