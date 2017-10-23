If you're driving home late from work, you might need a new route through Temple

(Photo: MaxPixel's contributors, Copyright by MaxPixel)

A portion of I-35 in Temple will close in both directions Monday night and remain closed through Tuesday morning.

From 7 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday, the interstate will be shut down southbound from W. Nugent Avenue to Loop 363 South. Northbound I-35 will be closed from W. Avenue H to W. Nugent Avenue.

The closures will allow crews to do bridge deck construction, according to TxDOT.

