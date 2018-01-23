KPD cracking down traffic enforcement for 'Move Over/Slow Down' law

Photo: MGN Online (Photo: Custom)

The Killeen Police Department warned drivers Tuesday it would be cracking down on traffic enforcement on Thursday Jan. 25 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. along Interstate 14 with intent of reminding motorists of the ‘Move Over/Slow Down’ law.

The ‘Move Over/Slow Down’ Law, or 545.157 in the Texas Transportation Code, requires drivers nearing stopped emergency vehicles with lights activated and/or tow trucks to either slow down or change lanes, KPD said.

Police said the law states a driver must either:

1. Vacate the lane closest to the stopped emergency vehicle if the road has multiple lanes traveling in the same direction.

OR

2. Slow down 20 miles per hour below the posted speed limit and to increase the emphasis on the danger of traffic enforcement throughout the city.

KPD emphasized drivers should give themselves plenty of time to arrive to their destination safely and on time in order to avoid breaking the "Move Over/Slow Down" law.

