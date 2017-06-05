Baby killed, woman injured in Arlington crash

Crash on SH 360

ARLINGTON -- An infant was killed and a woman was injured Monday morning in an Arlington crash.

Police say they were in a Honda Accord that was stalled in a southbound lane of State Highway 360 near Pioneer Parkway at about 5 a.m. when they were hit from behind by a pickup truck.

The baby was strapped in a car seat in the back seat of the Honda.

% INLINE %

They were taken to a nearby hospital, but the baby died a short time later. The woman is still hospitalized.

The driver of the truck wasn't injured and is cooperating with police.

All southbound lanes of State Highway 360 were closed at Pioneer Parkway for a few hours. They have since reopened.

Arlington: Major accident SB 360 @ Pioneer Pkwy. ALL LANES CLOSED. Take PGBT or Great SW Pkwy.@wfaatraffic pic.twitter.com/OvWzbWvTW1 — Lauren Nevitt (@lauren_nev) June 5, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV