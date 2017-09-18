Motorcyclist dragged on Highway 190 in Nolanville

NOLANVILLE - Around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon, a motorcyclist was transported to Seton Medical Center in serious condition after being dragged approximately 60 feet on Highway 190, according to Nolanville Chief of Police Daniel Porter.

Porter said the motorcyclist, a 68-year-old Killeen man, was traveling westbound on Highway 190 near the Indian Trail exit, hit the rear end of the construction vehicle, and became attached to the vehicle.

After the motorcyclist was dragged approximately 60 feet on the highway, the driver of the construction vehicle quickly realized the situation and pulled over.

An ambulance already transporting an occupant to the hospital was behind the crash, pulled over and administered aid to the motorcyclist until another ambulance arrived.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and all appropriate protective gear, according to Porter.

Harker Heights PD assisted by directing traffic, and the scene was cleared at approximately 3:05 p.m.

Editor's note: A previous version of the story stated the motorcyclist crashed Monday morning. The crash happened 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.

