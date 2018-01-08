Roadway project to increase safety along SH 95 begins

System.Object

Upgrades to a portion of State Highway 95 in Bell County began Monday.

TxDOT said the project was designed to increase safety along SH 95. The project will resurface and widen nearly seven miles of the existing roadway from just south of FM 436 at Little River-Academy, south to Holland City limits. Intermittent passing lanes will also be added, as well as the application of safety-end-treatments to culvert-ends at cross drainage locations under the roadway and adjoining private driveways.

Big Creek Construction of Hewitt undertook the work at a cost of $6.1 million. The project was expected to be completed in the Spring of 2019, weather permitting.

TxDOT said residents and the traveling public should expect temporary lane closures, reduced speed limits, delays and some congestion between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily, within the work zone, for the duration of the project.

