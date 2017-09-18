Temporary closure expected in Waco

Photo: Google Maps (Photo: Custom)

WACO - From 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Sunday Sept. 24, TxDOT Waco District will temporarily close the intersection of Old Robinson Road and Highway 6/Loop 340 to set bridge beams for the new Highway 6/Loop 340 main lanes over Old Robinson Road.

Northbound and southbound traffic on Old Robinson Road will be redirected east or west respectively during the closure times.

TxDOT cautioned motorists to be alert for construction personnel and equipment in the area.

© 2017 KCEN-TV