Texans relay frustrations with Labor Day travel

BELL COUNTY - Labor Day travel can be a pain for drivers throughout the state.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Labor Day is one of the most dangerous travel days on Texas roadways.

22 drivers in Central Texas found out first hand.

An 11-vehicle crash in Troy on Monday caused 22 people to be taken to the hospital. Drivers frustrated with traffic and construction on I-35 could be heard everywhere.

"This labor day weekend holiday, my goodness, just look at it," one driver said. "You can't even go 2 mph. It's crazy."

I-35 has been backed up for miles due to the accident.

Also, roads have been packed this Labor Day holiday with both people traveling home and also southeast Texans leaving the Gulf coast.

Sherry Lamely was traveling from Houston when the accident stopped her in her tracks.

"It's very upsetting on so many levels," Lamely said. "I got all my stuff, and my dog. My dog gets very nervous when we have to keep stopping."

Traffic is expected to intensify during the evening hours, and some drivers said no matter how much you plan ahead, you can still expect to get stuck.

Genarrow Morrow left from San Antonio en route to Dallas at 10:30 a.m. Monday morning.

"I knew traffic was going to start coming in the evening, so I had to hurry up and get on the road before something like (an accident) happened...and that's exactly what happened," Morrow said.

Texas DPS plans to beef up its patrols throughout the evening hours to search for drunk drivers, as well.

© 2017 KCEN-TV