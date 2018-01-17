Three people taken to the hospital after four-vehicle crash in Copperas Cove

Three people were taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash Wednesday night at the Highway 190 bypass near Clements/Parsons Elementary School in Copperas Cove.

A DPS officials said a two-axle lumber truck, Dodge pickup, Nissan Altima, and Chevy Tahoe were the vehicles involved.

The road was closed for about two hours, but it is now open. It is unknown how many people were in each vehicle.

Officials said their conditions are also unknown.

