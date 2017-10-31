Three separate crashes slow Halloween traffic in Bell County

(Photo: MaxPixel's contributors, Copyright by MaxPixel)

Two southbound crashes on I-35 between Belton and Temple blended together into one long backup Tuesday evening, according to TxDOT.

Additionally, there was a westbound crash on I-14/US-190 just west of the I-35/I-14 interchange, TxDOT Spokesperson Jodi Wheatley said. That crash had backed up traffic for roughly a mile, as of 5:15 p.m.

There were no immediate estimates about clearing times for any of the three crashes, and TxDOT advised drivers to seek alternate routes as a result.

