Truck strikes power line, knocking it across Hwy 84 in Waco

(Photo: MaxPixel's contributors, Copyright by MaxPixel)

A truck carrying a roll off dumpster caught on an electrical conduit in Waco, knocking it onto the roadway at Highway 84/Waco Drive and Highway 6 near the Richland Mall Friday afternoon.

Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton said all traffic lanes -- both east and westbound -- on Highway 84 were being diverted as the wreck was cleaned up.

"Please avoid the area and expect traffic delays until we clear the power line and truck from the roadway," Swanton wrote in an email.

No one was injured, according to Swanton.

Traffic returned to normal flow around 2:30 p.m. Friday, Swanton said.

TxDOT said it was called to help assist at the scene.

For real-time traffic information, click here.

© 2018 KCEN-TV