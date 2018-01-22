TxDOT announces road closures in Temple

Courtesy: TxDOT (Photo: Custom)

On Monday, TxDOT announced closures along the southbound frontage road at W. Adams Avenue and Airport Road in Temple from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Jan. 22 and Jan. 23.

Officials said a contractor would demolish a portion of the old W. Adams Avenue bridge. TxDOT said the southbound access road will be open to go south, but lanes along W. Adams Avenue and Airport Road will be closed between the access road and 43rd Street.

View the closure below:

TxDOT gave the following directions for drivers needing to travel west on Adams Avenue or Airport Road:

Drivers will be directed onto the southbound frontage road to S. Loop 363. Then they will be directed west on Loop 363 back to the West Adams Ave. and SH53/Airport Road intersections.

View the detour below:

TxDOT advised drivers to pay special attention to all traffic signs for current directions because the traffic patterns are likely to change during the demolition time period.

