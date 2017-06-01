TxDOT will shift traffic June 7 to build new bridge in Waco

(Photo: MaxPixel's contributors, Copyright by MaxPixel)

The Texas Department of Transportation will redirect main lane traffic from State Highway 6/Loop 340 in Waco onto the east and westbound frontage roads beginning June 7, so construction crews can build the new main lane and Old Robinson Road bridge.

Traffic will remain shifted until those projects are completed. In the meantime, 45 mile per hour speed limits will be posted.

"This work is part of an ongoing multi-phase project to increase safety and efficiency by extending frontage roads along Loop 340, from IH 35 northeast to US 77, as well as adding an overpass at Old Robinson Road," TxDOT Spokesperson Ken Roberts said. "It is scheduled for completion by the Fall of 2018, weather permitting."

Roberts said motorists should stay alert for construction workers and equipment, while the work was being done.

For the latest traffic conditions, click here.

© 2017 KCEN-TV