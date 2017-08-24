Central Texas braces for refugees from Hurricane Harvey

Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster Wednesday for 30 counties along the Texas coast, where widespread evacuation orders were also in place Thursday ahead of Hurricane Harvey's anticipated landfall.

Consequently, thousands of evacuees were expected to make their ways to other parts of the state -- including Central Texas. By Thursday, Central Texas hotels were already reporting an influx of bookings ahead of Harvey and hotel managers were preparing to have additional staff on standby, especially in the Austin area.

Officials in Calhoun, San Patricio and Refugio Counties -- north of Corpus Christi -- issued evacuation orders Thursday, along with the cities of Portland, Rockport and Port Aransas, among others. All residents of Brazoria County, living on the gulf side of the Intracoastal Waterway, were also ordered to evacuate.

"Currently, we are not expecting evacuees to come that far North," Heart of Texas Red Cross Executive Director Amy Grace said of the Waco area. "Because this is happening in Corpus for the most part, they are expected in San Antonio and Austin. So, we're preparing for upwards of 4,000 evacuees there right now."

Hurricane Harvey could grow to a Category 3 hurricane before making landfall sometime late Friday.

