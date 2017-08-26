KCEN
RICHMOND: Area along Grand Parkway hit with possible tornado damage

The neighborhoods near the Grand Parkway and the Westpark Tollway were hit with storm damage early Saturday after the bands from Hurricane Harvey sparked tornado warnings.

Marcelino Benito and KHOU.com , KHOU 2:40 PM. CDT August 26, 2017

RICHMOND, Texas – Residents in the area of Grand Parkway and the Westpark Tollway are surveying storm damage Saturday morning after a possible tornado overnight.

Roof repairs have already begun on some homes including one that had a living room ceiling cave in.

The family said that at about 2 a.m. they heard a strong noise and felt their house shake. They say the home felt like it was lifted off its foundation.

Then a few minutes later, the roof collapsed in the living room and the kitchen scattering insulation foam all over the floor.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and now neighbors are coming together to help each other out with the damage cleanup.

 

 

