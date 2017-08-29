Addicks flows over spillway, officials anticipate uncontrolled release at Barker

HOUSTON - Barker and Addicks reservoirs continue to rise and are impacting residents in neighboring areas after a controlled water release.

In a Tuesday morning press conference, the Army Corps of Engineers said that the pool elevation at Addicks had risen to 108 feet and is flowing over the spillway. A slight increase was also reported at Barker which is currently at 100 feet.

Officials had started to release water from both reservoirs early Monday in an effort to prevent uncontrolled releases at the spillways. However, officials warned that there was potential for uncontrolled releases at the Addicks spillway once the pool level reaches 108 feet. That level is 104 feet for Barker. This will continue until Sept. 20.

Officials said Tuesday the gauges in both reservoirs have flooded and they are trying to repair them.

Residents along Addicks and Barker reservoirs were asked to leave their homes. Officials say homes upstream of Addicks and Barker are now flooding, they warn that if you live downstream from both reservoirs to be aware of the potential for flooding and suggest moving to higher ground.

Officials say the following subdivisions will be affected by the north end of Addicks:

Twin lakes

Eldridge Park

Lakes on Eldrige

Independence Farms

Tanner Heights

Heritage Business Park

They estimate more than 3,000 structures around Addicks and Barker might get water in them.

Harris County Flood Control says if water gets in the homes around the Addicks & Barker reservoirs…it may be there for a month. #khou — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) August 29, 2017

Residents adjacent to Addicks and Barker reservoirs are being asked to take the following precautions: .

• Avoid driving, if possible, especially into water of unknown depth

• Remain in your home unless advised to evacuate by local officials

• Restrict children from playing in flooded areas

• Secure valuables

These are the neighborhoods that may be impacted by the water being released from the Addicks and Barker Reservoirs #khou11 pic.twitter.com/ClnNsJcFzq — Erika Ferrando THV11 (@ErikaFerrandoTV) August 28, 2017

Officials say both controlled and uncontrolled releases ultimately enter Buffalo Bayou, thus it is better to do it controlled then let it go around.

"If they get the call from their locally-elected official to evacuate, they need to heed those warnings and evacuate immediately," Randy Cephus from the Army Corps of Engineers said.

Officials have put out maps to show the people who need to get to higher ground.

The maps show the following:

1) the reservoir;

2) the boundary of the reservoir's "government-owned" land, which indicates the boundary between land within the reservoir owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the adjoining land that is privately owned;

3) five levels of ground elevations (color-coded) in neighborhoods located on the perimeter of the reservoir – ranging from 44.9 to 107 feet;

4) streets and roadways in and near the reservoir;

5) building footprints; and

6) bayous, creeks and tributaries in and near the reservoir.

This is the first time officials have done a release while it is still raining. Officials say they have dam safety experts monitoring the releases around the clock.

In remarking on Tropical Storm Harvey, officials said, "This event has the potential to exceed a 1,000-year flood threshold." As of Tuesday morning, they said both reservoirs had 34 inches of rain from Harvey which is half the total rain amount they usually get in a year.

