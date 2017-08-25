Reports of damage in Rockport, Corpus as Harvey makes landfall

Corpus Christi

Hurricane Harvey made landfall near Rockport Friday evening as a Category 4 storm with winds around 130 mph.

Reports of damage have just begun trickling it.

Rockport City Manager Kevin Carruth told KIII 3 News that the roof at a single story senior housing complex collapsed and a number of those people were taken to the jail for assessment and treatment. The courthouse in Rockport has also been severely damaged.

A total of 10 people have been treated from Friday night's storm damage.

Carruth said that the historic downtown area has also seen heavy damage. There are reports of damage to vehicles and roofs, but overall, the city is holding up well.

The Emergency Management Center has lost its telephone landline and internet.

There are also reports of damage at Rockport High School.

Reporters in the Omni Hotel in nearby Corpus Christi reported they could feel the building swaying as Harvey came ashore.

A view from Ocean Drive in Corpus Christi. #HurricaneHarvey Video: Gilbert H. pic.twitter.com/hPkhk4v2Ct — KIII 3 News (@kiii3news) August 26, 2017

Patrick Rios, the mayor pro tem in Rockport, told KIII-TV of Corpus Christi earlier Friday that Harvey "is a life-threatening storm."

He says those who stay "should make some type of preparation to mark their arm with a Sharpie pen," implying that they should make it easier for rescuers to identify them.

Most locals listened to the warnings but others are staying put, like Ricardo Elizando, who says he's been through four hurricanes before.

