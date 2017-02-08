Local Weather Forecast

KCEN
Forecast for Wednesday, February 8, 2017.

KCEN Weather Team , KCEN 9:11 AM. CST February 08, 2017

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: W/ NW 10-15. High: 81.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear overnight and chilly. Winds: N 5-10. Low: 41.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and noticeably cooler. Winds: NE/SE 5-10. High: 67.

