Dells set $100M goal for Rebuild Texas Fund

An aerial look at the flooding devastation around the Houston area from Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 29, 2017. (Photo: KHOU)

AUSTIN – Michael and Susan Dell, along with Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday announced a partnership between the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation and OneStar Foundation to raise $100 million to rebuild after Hurricane Harvey.

Abbott and the Dells made the announcement during an interview on ‘Good Morning America’ Friday. The Dell Foundation has committed $36 million to the fund for long-term recovery in the affected areas. Half of that amount has already been given, and the foundation will match $1 for every $2 in donations for the first $36 million raised through the Labor Day weekend.

WATCH: "We want to inspire everybody to give as much as they can," Susan and Michael Dell pledge millions to Texas recovery. pic.twitter.com/tBccKWO4eU — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 1, 2017

“This is our home. And we know that it will take all of us working together, over the long term, to rebuild our Texas communities,” said Michael Dell, a Houston native and founder of the Austin-based Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, in a statement. “The Rebuild Texas Fund will be a partnership among rally companies, community leaders and individuals to work alongside state and federal officials to provide an additional source of funding and ideas for recovery and rebuilding.”

"Seeing the way Texans have stepped up to help their fellow Texans in the aftermath of this storm is truely inspiring," Abbott said in a statement. "This incredibly generous donation from The Dell Foundation, in partnership with the OneStar Foundation, and the incredible work of Michael and Susan Dell, is truly a blessing. This selfless gift is a true representation of the Texas spirit and will go a long way for those in need."

BREAKING: Just announced Rebuild TX fund in partnership with @MSDF_Foundation to help with #Harvey response. Visit https://t.co/Udg2Zd1hIT. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 1, 2017

People wishing to donate can do so on the Rebuild Texas Fund’s website, or by texting “rebuildtx” to 91999.

“Rebuilding our communities across Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey will take all of us working together for years to come,” the Rebuild Texas Fund states on its website. “We invite all of you to join us with your resources and your expertise. We’re in this together.”

