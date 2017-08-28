Abbott activates entire Texas National Guard

(Photo: Angeline, Jillian, KCEN)

AUSTIN - Gov. Greg Abbott activated the entire Texas National Guard -- which consists of 12,000 soldiers-- to assist in Harvey relief efforts.

Abbott said the guardsmen are working around the clock to help the victims.

Gen. Joseph Lengyel, Chief of the National Guard, was briefed of the Harvey situation at Camp Mabry in Austin Monday morning. After the briefing, Lengyel relayed all information back to the Joint Chiefs of Staff and President Donald Trump in Washington D.C.

Originally, 3,000 National Guardsmen were deployed to assist in rescue and recovery missions. Now, all Texas Military Department personnel have been asked to meet at their rallying points.

With the new orders from Abbott, the Texas State Guard at Camp Mabry was much busier than usual. 2nd. Lt. Greg Gosdin told Channel 6 the guard is adapting by rounding up more vehicles and deciding which soldiers to deploy first.

"For example, this team was originally activated to be a point of distribution team," Gosdin said. "We were going to hand out food and basic supplies and diapers and that kind of thing to guests who are evacuating the disaster zone. Now, we've been re-tasked and we're going to be a shelter operations team because a whole lot of people have to shelter in place."

Gosdin's crew loaded up their vehicles and headed towards Houston Monday afternoon.

Gosdin added the guard's job will be sure make everyone stays safe and has enough food and water.

