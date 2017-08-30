Baylor will collect donated items for Hurricane Harvey relief

Baylor University's annual Traditions Rally on Friday will serve as an opportunity to collect donation items for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts happening around Texas.

The free event, which is open to the public, will celebrate the Bears' upcoming football season under new head football coach Matt Rhule. The Bears have their first game against Liberty at 6 p.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium.

Friday's Traditions Rally kicks off with food trucks at 5:30 p.m., followed by a Pep Rally at 7 p.m. and a concert by genre-bending Nashville band Judah & the Lion at 8 p.m., according to Baylor. University Spokesperson Lori Fogelman said a fireworks show would follow the concert.

A donation collection POD will be positioned on 5th Street near the rally on Friday, and one will also be positioned in the Ferrell Center parking lot on Saturday ahead of the season opener.

Items being collected include bottled water, toiletries, diapers, powdered baby formula, baby wipes, toilet paper, dog food and complete hygiene kits.

For more information about the rally, click here. For more information about Baylor's Harvey response, click here.

© 2017 KCEN-TV